City of Greenfield Honors Lady Yellowjackets

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

GREENFIELD (June 9) — The Greenfield City Board honored the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets, during Tuesday night’s board meeting, by approving a resolution acknowledging the team’s perfect season.

The Lady Jackets finished the season (34-0) and were in the semifinals of the state tournament before TSSAA officials canceled the games due to COVID-19

After the Greenfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the resolution, the Lady Jackets and their coaches were asked to come to the front of the room to be recognized.

Alderman Donald Ray High read the resolution, which was penned by City Attorney Beau Pemberton.

The resolution honoring the 2019-2020 Greenfield High School Lady Basketball Team, reads in part:

“The City of Greenfield, Tennessee takes great pride in having a legacy of exceptional student-athletes that attend Greenfield High School.

“The Board of Mayor and Alderman for the City of Greenfield take particular note of the 2019-2020 Greenfield High School Lady Jackets Basketball Team, and their storied season that is replete with both team and individual accomplishments.”

The resolution notes the team is undefeated with a record of 34 wins and zero losses during their season. They earned the titles of District 13A champions and Region 7A champions, and are designated by the Associated Press as Rank 1 for their entire season.

The talented athletes playing on the Lady Jackets’ team also earned many individual achievements during their historical season, including the following listed individuals and their respective accomplishments:

1) All-District Team — Tess Darby, Edie Darby, Reese Biggs, Chloe Moore-McNeil (MVP);

2) All-District Tournament Team — Tess Darby, Edie Darby, Reese Biggs, Chloe Moore-McNeil;

3) All District Defensive Team — Tess Darby, Edie Darby, Reese Biggs;

4) All-District Academic Team — Tess Darby, Chloe Moore-McNeil, Lydia Hazlewood, Mikayla Peterson;

5) All-Region Team — Edie Darby, Reese Biggs, Chloe Moore McNeil (Co- MVP), Tess Darby (Co-MVP);

6) All-State Tournament Team — Tess Darby, Edie Darby, Chloe Moore-McNeil;

7) All West Tennessee 1st Team — Tess Darby, Chloe Moore-McNeil;

8) West Tennessee Player of The Year — Chloe Moore-McNeil.

“The 2019-20 Lady Jackets Basketball Team had both a TSSAA Class A Miss Basketball finalist in Tess Darby and a TSSAA Class A Miss Basketball winner in Chloe Moore-McNeil. Both players demonstrated superior student-athlete abilities and qualities in their representation of Greenfield High School.”

The team was comprised of: Mattie Winberry, Ramsey Crouse, Mikayla Peterson, Tess Darby, Emma Cooper, Chloe Moore, Amy Mitchell, Reese Biggs, Anastyn Vujicic, Caroline Crouse, Edie Darby, Paige Glisson, Olivia Jones, Jacie Allen, Lydia Hazlewood, Emma Rickman, and Stormie Ricketts.

The resolution states, “All of these student-athletes came together to create a legendary camaraderie that proved to be an unstoppable combination on the basketball court.”

The resolution further states, “The team was guided by Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Willie Trevathan and assistant coaches Hunter Whitby, Don Durden, and Tara Tansil-Gentry. The players were also assisted in their successful season by managers Kayleigh Baxter and Halle Trevathan; bookkeeper Eddie Trevathan; trainers McCall Scates and Elisha Faulkner; camera operator Hayden Smith; and principal Jeff Cupples. All of these individuals worked cooperatively to facilitate a winning season for the Greenfield Lady Jackets.”

According to the resolution, the team averaged over 71 points per game while holding opponents to under 41 points per game, and further averaged 46 first-half points per game while holding opponents to an average of 20 first-half points per game.

“Their winning scores are a testament to their tenacity and fighting spirit in every game played this season.

Individual accomplishments during the 2019-2020 season include: Tess Darby and Chloe Moore McNeil surpassing the 2,500 point scoring mark for their basketball careers, as they and their teammates made history with their 2019-2020 season.

“The Greenfield Board of Mayor and Aldermen is proud to pause and honor the accomplishments of the 2019-220 Greenfield High School Lady Jackets Basketball Team and to praise the players’ hard work and accomplishments during this season.”

The Greenfield Board officially recognized the team for its undefeated and award-winning season and directed all in attendance at the meeting to take notice of the same.

After the resolution was read, the audience showed their support for the team by giving the team a resounding applause.

“I would just like to say the City of Greenfield is proud of you all,” Mayor McAdams said. “We appreciate all that you’ve done for the town of Greenfield and Greenfield High School”

“Great job girls,” Alderman High said.

Other board members also expressed their admiration for the team.

Additionally, each member of the Lady Jackets team was presented with a copy of the resolution.