Dresden Graduation Guest Tests Positive for COVID-19

DRESDEN (June 16) – School officials were informed today a guest who attended the Dresden graduation has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was tested on Sunday and shared the results upon receipt of the confirmed positive results.

Principal Chuck West and staff reached out to the graduates to inform them personally on Tuesday. Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier advised the board at a previously-scheduled special called budget meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a government official in Weakley County, there are six new cases in Weakley County since last Wednesday, increasing from zero active cases. Three cases are in a confined facility. A parent of a child at a Dresden daycare tested positive. The daycare has shut down for sanitization and the child will be tested.

The Weakley County Health Department stated if anyone who attended the ceremony on Friday evening has concerns for their personal health or the health of their family, they should contact their personal physician of the Health Department at 731-364-2210. Health officials note that some of the symptoms could include fever, coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, nausea, diarrhea, loss of sense of smell or taste, muscle aches and a general sense of being unwell.

The Weakley County Health Department is open for testing Monday through Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 9852 TN-22, Dresden, TN 38225. The process is a drive-through system and appointments are required in order for staff to prepare for the testing. The department confirms that, usually, individuals can be seen on the day they call.

Tests are free and no insurance is needed.