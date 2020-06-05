Steven Aubrey Morris 1954- 2020

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA – With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden death of Steven (Steve) Aubrey Morris (Cary, North Carolina), on May 10, 2020, age 65, at his residence.

He was born on September 29, 1954, in Nashville, Tenn. to Seldon and Leah Morris, who predeceased him. He grew up in Martin, Tenn., where he graduated from Westview High and UTM with a degree in mechanical engineering. He recently retired from Teleflex Medical, where he was a biomedical engineer and held several patents for innovative surgical tools. A memorial service was held in Cary, North Carolina.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn, daughter, Rachel Elaine Morris Fritts (Eric Fritts) of Lenoir City, Tenn.; sister, Carolyn Morris King (Joe King) of Hendersonville, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Kinsley and Ryland Edwards and Cole Fritts. He was also cherished by many friends and extended family. Condolences can be posted to the following site:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/cary-nc/steven-morris-9177603