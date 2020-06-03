Weakley County Graduation Details Released

WEAKLEY COUNTY (May 27) — The audience size will be limited and the chairs socially distanced for the June 12 commencement of the 2020 graduating classes in the four high schools in Weakley County.

Greenfield and Gleason high schools will recognize their seniors at 7 p.m. June 12 in their respective gymnasiums. Currently, both Dresden High School and Westview are hoping to each host a solitary ceremony with the possibly to host two separate ceremonies if they cannot resolve the issues faced by the commitment to follow social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the moment, Dresden’s graduation is scheduled to be in the gym at 7 p.m. Westview hopes to utilize the University of Tennessee’s Hardy Graham Stadium at 8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, Westview will move to the gymnasium.

The number of graduates participating in the ceremony at each school include: Dresden – 79; Gleason – 26; Greenfield – 34; and Westview – 128.

In a Tuesday, May 26 meeting with principals via Zoom, Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier reminded each school representative of the need to keep the gathering small and as safe as possible.

“Guests will be limited,” he acknowledged. “Everyone is not going to get in. And, as a result, everyone is not going to be happy. But we have to see this as an experience focused on the seniors rather than the community at large.”

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, families are asked to sit together as a group. Tickets for admission will be distributed to each senior in limited numbers. Masks will be worn by staff members and schools are suggesting guests to wear them as well. Anyone who has been sick or has an underlying health issue are encouraged to stay at home.

To limit direct contact, guests’ seating will be appropriately spaced. Entrances and restrooms will be monitored.

Senior sponsors and counselors will be a part of the activities. However, other teachers are not required to attend.

“We will also not be able to allow for receptions or receiving lines. After the ceremony, everyone must leave the campus,” Frazier advised.

“This is not a normal year for us,” he concluded, “To have this ceremony in a live setting we are going to have to do so with conditions.”