Weakley County Citizens Protest Race Inequity

The national protest has come to Weakley County as many gathers in downtown Martin to protest inequality based on race.

Protesters were around the construction site of the new library in Martin holding signs in support of George Floyd who recently died in Minneapolis. Protesters of all races and ages gathered last week and organizers say this will continue for as long as people keep gathering. The protesters stood on the sidewalks and many cars have passed with drivers and passengers acknowledging with raised fists, honks, and thank you’s.

Mother Felicia Ladd talked to the Enterprise about why she was protesting for her family, “I have four black sons and a husband and we are scared and tired. And I wanna support my city and I’m happy about how they are supporting us… I’m impressed by the number of people that are here and the amount of non-black people who are here and supporting us… I have a college student, a black girl, and I wanna show them that we can help by being peaceful and being kind to one another and not all people are the same.”

One of the organizers, Jewlia Hazelwood, said she started Thursday, May 28 and that on each day more come out in support of equality. She said that one of the main reasons she started the protest was to show members of the community there are people in the community in support of those who might be facing injustice or inequality. Hazelwood said the protesting will continue on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. She also said that protesting in Martin will happen as long as members of the community continue to come out.