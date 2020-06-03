UT Martin Fall Classes Open August 17

MARTIN — Students attending fall semester classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin begin classes August 17 and finish classes by Thanksgiving. The condensed semester offers a combination of in-person and online classes and minimizes travel to and from the main campus and five centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. MARTIN — Students attending fall semester classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin begin classes August 17 and finish classes by Thanksgiving. The condensed semester offers a combination of in-person and online classes and minimizes travel to and from the main campus and five centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. In addition to the earlier start date of August 17, the semester includes classes on Labor Day, no fall break, classes to end Nov. 24 and final exams the week following Thanksgiving. A study day for final exams is observed Monday, Nov. 30, followed by online exams to close the semester. Students will not return to the main campus or centers following the Thanksgiving holiday. Plans for fall commencement are not known following the university’s first-ever virtual commencement May 2. UT Martin Summer Orientation and Registration and Transfer Orientation sessions are virtual as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The SOAR sessions are June 22 and 24, July 10 and 28 and Aug. 7. Transfer orientation sessions are June 23 and July 16. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top concern,” said Dr. Keith Carver, UT Martin chancellor. “The university’s Reentry Task Force, along with our academic leadership, continue to plan for the best and safest educational experience possible under challenging circumstances.”Fall move-in and move-out plans for residential students are being finalized and will be managed to minimize grouping of students and families. In-person classes include recommended spacing and appropriate safety measures. Faculty members continue to refine online course delivery by participating in a series of summer online teaching methodology workshops offered by the university. “I’m grateful for how our faculty and staff continue to rally and make a UT Martin education what our students and families expect,” said Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, provost and chief academic officer. “We’re prepared to meet students online and in the classroom with whatever is needed to deliver a high-quality college experience.”On May 6, UT President Randy Boyd announced all University of Tennessee campuses reopen with in-person classes this fall after transitioning to online classes in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All UT campuses and their advisory boards proposed no increase in tuition for the 2020-21 academic year. That proposal moves to the UT Board of Trustees in June. Additional UT Martin fall semester information is available by calling the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020 or the Office of Graduate Studies at 731-881-7012.