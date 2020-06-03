Greenfield Kindergarteners Have Outdoor Graduation

Greenfield School and the city of Greenfield along with local businesses came together to celebrate the 34 kindergarteners who are going into the first grade with an outdoor graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 26.

This graduation was to celebrate the kindergarteners after missing a large part of their school year. This outdoor graduation awarded students for their achievements in a way compatible with social distancing guidelines.

Students rode in vehicles that drove from the city park to the outside of the fire department where school principal Jeff Cupples led the students to their kindergarten teacher to receive their diploma. The students received their diplomas from their teacher, either Mikaela Roberts or Keri Adams. After the students received goodie bags of candy from Greenfield Banking Company, a two-dollar bill from school board member Jeff Floyd and Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams gave another certificate for the student’s accomplishments.

Many parents and family members decorated the vehicles the students rode in and many family members watched the graduation.