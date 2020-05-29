Suspect in Custody in McKenzie Shooting

According to Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect in the attempted first degree murder that took place on Wednesday, May 27 on Union Church Road near McKenzie has been arrested following a traffic stop by officers in McEwen, Tennessee. McEwen is located in Humphries County between Waverly and Dickson.

United States Marshals obtained information about a vehicle that the suspect was driving after he fled from a house in Martin, and a “be on the lookout” was sent out to law enforcment. The traffic stop occured about 30 minutes later.

18-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr. was taken into custody shortly after noon on Friday, May 29 on the attempted murder charge. His home address is believed to be in McKenzie.

18-year-old Canon Magourik was shot at least seven times and is listed as critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

The case is still under investigation and two other people been charged.

20-year-old Mary Beth Lyles of Martin has been charged by investigators from the sheriff’s department with filing a false report after she lied to a U.S. Marshal and made a phone call warning Malcolm Lee.

22-year-old Katie N. Smith of Martin is being charged by sheriff’s investigators with accessory after the fact after she obtained the vehicle that Mr. Lee was caught in and she was in the car with him when he was caught.

There may be more people charged as the investigation continues.