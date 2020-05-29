Rotary Sponsors Mobile Food Banks

Area Rotary Clubs are funding mobile food banks to serve food insecure homes in rural west Tennessee.

Two area food banks will serve residents in Weakley and Carroll counties. Rotary clubs have partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to provide a tractor-trailer full of food.

Gleason First Baptist Church is the site for an event on Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. FBC and other Gleason churches recently hosted a similar event on May 9. The Gleason event is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Gleason, Dresden, Greenfield and Martin. There are an estimated 5,100 “food insecure” households in Weakley County.

Trezevant Fire Station is the site of an event on Friday, June 12. The truck arrives at 8 a.m. and distribution starts as soon as the tractor-trailer is unloaded. Rotary Club of McKenzie is co-sponsoring the event along with the Trezevant Ministerial Alliance. There are an estimated 4,140 “food insecure” households in Carroll County.