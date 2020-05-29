Martin Woman Escapes Serious Injury in Rollover Accident

MARTIN (May 20) — A Martin woman involved in a rollover accident escaped relatively unharmed, despite her vehicle experiencing extensive damage.

According to a Martin Police report, the accident occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

Lt. John Cross states the driver, 47-year-old Pattie Leann Warden of Martin, told him she was traveling east on Mt. Pelia Road (SR 216) in her 2014 Ford Fusion, after turning left from Ivie Lane.

The accident victim said she thinks her new medication caused her to blackout.

The report states the vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a Frontier Communications phone box and a State of Tennessee road sign. The Ford then crossed over the roadway and went off the left side of the road.

Warden said when she regained consciousness, her vehicle was headed towards a utility pole. After striking a Weakley County Municipal Electric System power pole support wire, the vehicle overturned.

The car rolled over and came to rest in an upside down position in a field behind 428 Mt. Pelia Road.

Warden stated she crawled out of her overturned vehicle and someone called 911.

The report states Warden was wearing a seatbelt and was not seriously injured.

She was able to walk away from the car following the accident.

Martin EMS emergency medical technicians and Martin Fire Department personnel were called to the scene to assist during the emergency. Even though Warden had a cut on her arm, she refused to be transported to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

Warden’s damaged 2014 Ford Fusion was towed from the scene.