City of Dresden Parks Partially Reopened

DRESDEN — Beginning Monday, May 18, the City of Dresden reopened Wilson Park’s playground area, walking track, and pavilion from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. Social Distancing guidelines will be observed and groups should be limited to 10 persons or fewer and total occupancy in the park is set at 40 persons at any time.

The park may be accessed through the gate located on South Parkway Street across from the Civic Center. Notice is given the City of Dresden is not sanitizing playground equipment or picnic tables at the park. Restrooms remain closed for the present time.

Ball fields are closed and no team sports activities are planned or scheduled at the park. The situation will be re-evaluated at the end of May based upon current data available from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The curfew in effect in Dresden is being revised to begin at 10 p.m. each night and end at 5 a.m. The start time for the curfew is being moved back. The curfew will be applicable to vehicular traffic, pedestrians walking upon the streets and sidewalks in the city, and use of all city-owned facilities that are not otherwise closed. Exceptions to the curfew will be persons transiting by vehicles through the City of Dresden, individuals driving or walking to a place of employment or legitimate business activities, and persons en route by vehicle to destinations outside the city.

The Walking Trail remains open during daylight hours to pedestrian traffic, but persons using the trail are required to maintain a minimum of six-foot separation and use of other social distancing guidelines published by the CDC.

The City of Dresden encourages its most vulnerable citizens, which includes persons 60 years of age and older, persons with cardiac or respiratory issues, diabetics, the obese, and persons with auto-immune disorders to shelter in place at home and limit social interactions with families and friends.

The use of masks when shopping or out in public is encouraged.