Gleason Senior Parade Is Saturday

GLEASON — Gleason High School seniors are the honored participants in a Senior Parade, Saturday, May 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

Members of the community will honor the Class of 2020, a class whose year ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will pass in parade as they drive the streets of Gleason. The parade route is as follows: West Main to Mills; Mills to West Union; N. Cedar to Snider Park; Snider Park to West Orchard; West Orchard to Janes Mill; Janes Mill to North Street; North Street to Midland; Midland to Orchard; Orchard to Phelps; Phelps to E. Union; E. Union to N. Cedar; N. Cedar to the turn-around point at Williams Funeral Home; and return to the rear of the school.