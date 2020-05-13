Gleason First Baptist Church Hosts Food Bank

By Jasmine Williams

enterprise@dresdenenterprise.com

Over 60 volunteers from all over the community came together at Gleason’s First Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9, for a free food bank.

This drive-through food bank was open for all with no proof of need or qualifications needed for food. The drive-through food bank had as little interaction with those who came through as possible to prevent any spread of germs or illness. This was done in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee who approached Gleason’s First Baptist Church in January. Second Harvest Food Bank supplied a semi-truck full of food that could feed up to 300 people. FBC-Gleason, Tumbling Creek, and Gleason First United Methodist all provided volunteers for the project.

Those who came through the drive-through food bank received canned vegetables, a box of fresh fruit and vegetables, yogurt, half a gallon of milk and other dairy products, bread and an assortment of sweets.

Gleason’s First Baptist Church has a food pantry and provides free food each month on a much smaller scale. Melanie Neumair with the church hopes to have another drive-through food drive each spring and fall.