Dresden Police Charge Shelby County Man with Rape of a Child

DRESDEN (May 7) — A Memphis man accused of raping a child is held in the Weakley County Jail.

According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, 33-year-old Yoani Jasso of Memphis, Tennessee is charged with the crime.

Chief Howe states, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, the Dresden Police Department investigated a complaint involving the alleged sexual assault of a child.

He says the findings of the investigation prompted the Dresden Police Department to arrest Jasso on the charge.

The defendant is held without bond at the Weakley County Detention Center while awaiting his court date.

Chief Howe states, due to the sensitive nature of the charge and wishing to protect the privacy of the victim and family, no other information is being released at this time.