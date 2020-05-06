Sharon Hires Troy Whitworth as New Police Chief-PREMIUM

In a special called meeting Monday night, the Sharon board voted to hire Troy Whitworth as the new Sharon Police chief. He was hired after former police chief Ricky Cobb turned in his retirement notice last month.

Whitworth has over 25 years of experience as a certified police officer. He said that he was very excited to get started and wanted to thank the many people who helped him to get to this position.

Many in the community were favorable in having Troy Whitworth as the new police chief. The city is seeking one new full-time officer. Whitworth will drive home the police vehicle to ensure a speedy response to calls.