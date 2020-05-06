COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

NASHVILLE (May 5) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee increased over the week. Presently, there are 13,690 (10,052 last Tuesday) positive cases and a total of 226 (188 last Tuesday) deaths. The numbers represent the total number of positive cases during the 2020 pandemic. A total of 6,356 tested negative in Tenn. during the 2020 period.

In Carroll County, there has been one death, 16 recovered and 22 positive cases (up four from one week earlier). A total of 638 were diagnosed as negative.

In Henry County, 11 have recovered of 13 positive cases and 766 tested negative.

In Weakley County, 22 (8 last week) have recovered of 25 (18 last week) positive cases and 679 tested negative. Weakley County had an increase of 7 positive cases in a single week.

In Obion County, there is one death, 10 recovered, 16 positive cases.

Lake County has the northwest Tennessee rural area’s highest with 58 (50 one week earlier) positive cases and 1071 tested negative.

Davidson County has 30 deaths, 1,513 recovered, 3,033 positive cases, and 17,543 tested negative.

Madison County has 1 death, 86 recovered, 140 positive cases, and 3,062 tested negative.

In the United States, a total of 1,152,372 (981,246 lst week) positive cases were reported in 2020 with 67,456 (55,258 last week) deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control.

The World Health Organization indicates 3.62 million positive cases and 253,000 deaths worldwide.