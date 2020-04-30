Tennessee’s Unemployment Claims Rise in Seventh Week of Pandemic

NASHVILLE (April 30, 2020) – Tennessee’s number of persons continues to climb, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Statistics released Thursday, April 30, the number of new claims in the week seven of the pandemic were 43,792 for a total of 324,543 total claims in the state.

This week’s number of new claims dropped from the previous week of 68,968.

Northwest Tennessee had 1,105 new claims, the lowest of any region in the state.