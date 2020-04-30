Positive Virus Cases Increase in Weakley, Henry

NASHVILLE (April 30) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee increased over the week. Presently, there are 10,735 (up from 10,366 yesterday) positive cases and a total of 199 deaths (195 yesterday). The numbers represent the total number of positive cases during the 2020 pandemic.

In Carroll County, there has been one death, 12 recovered and 18 positive cases (unchanged from yesterday). A total of 454 (429 yesterday stats) were diagnosed as negative.

In Henry County, 8 have recovered of 13 (11 yesterday) positive cases and 588 tested negative.

In Weakley County, 10 have recovered of 23 (21 yesterday) positive cases and 535 (498 yesterday’s stats) tested negative.

In Obion County, there is one death, 6 recovered, 13 positive cases, and 374 tested negative.

Lake County has the northwest Tennessee rural area’s highest with 55 (53 yesterday) positive cases.

Madison County has 135 positive cases in the year 2020.

The good news is there are no reported positive cases at any of the nursing homes in Weakley, Carroll, Henry or Obion counties

In the United States, a total of 1,031,659 (1,005,147 yesterday) positive cases were reported in 2020 with 60,057 (57,505 yesterday) deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control.

The World Health Organization reports 3,090,445 positive cases worldwide, 217,769 deaths, and in 213 countries.