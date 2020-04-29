Questionnaire for High School, College Seniors

During this unprecedented and difficult time for everyone, one group facing unique adverse consequences is high school and college seniors.

The Class of 2020 has seen the excitement, joy and togetherness that normally occurs in these spring months replaced by uncertainty, sadness and isolation.

With the recent extension of public school closures for the remainder of the school year and the cancellation of spring college classes, the possibility looms that seniors may never return to their alma maters for regular school activities and even that graduation ceremonies may be canceled.

The McKenzie Banner and Dresden Enterprise are looking to help mitigate the loss of these precious and irreplaceable moments for seniors and their families.

Below is a questionnaire that seniors can complete and email to banner@mckenziebanner.com (Carroll County) or enterprise@dresdenenterprise.com (Weakley County). Please include “Class of 2020” in the subject line of the email.

Participants are encouraged to include a photo (preferably a senior photo).

