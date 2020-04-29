Elks Lodge Donates to local Dresden Middle School, Other Community Organizations

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (April 23) — General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, who is a longstanding member of Dresden Elks Lodge #2373, recently presented checks to three non-profit organizations in Weakley County on behalf of his fellow Elks Club members.

According to Judge Moore, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge provides grant funding, which it donates to local worthy causes in Weakley County.

“We try to make those kinds of donations every year,” Judge Moore said.

He stated the Elks Lodge donates to area sporting activities, and this year, they chose to donate $500 to Dresden Middle School’s basketball team, which used the money to purchase basketballs.

Dresden Elks Lodge donated $1,000 to the Be the Village organization, which purchases items needed by children in local foster care, such as clothes, shoes, school supplies, toothbrushes, medicine and anything else these children might need while in foster care. “It’s a step beyond providing food for children over the weekend,” Judge Moore said. “It’s more of an emergency fund.”

Additionally, Dresden Elks Lodge donated $1,000 to Hope Outreach Women and Children Shelter of West Tennessee.

“We do things throughout the year that makes us eligible for certain grants,” he said. “We raise extra money within the Lodge, which members give beyond their dues. We try and take advantage of any grants we can receive, so that money can come back to our community.”

According to Judge Moore, the Dresden Elks Lodge, which currently has approximately 250 members, has been in existence for 50 years. “The Lodge has always tried to be involved in the community to make sure we are supporting charitable causes and betterment of our youth.”

He added, in the past couple of years, Lodge members donated benches and provided funding for a water fountain (not yet installed) for Dresden’s Walking Trail. Additionally, every year, they donate money to local sports teams.