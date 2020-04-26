COVID-19 Cases as Sunday, April 26

NASHVILLE (April 26, 2020) The Tennessee Department of Health released the following statistics for the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Tennessee.

These stats cumulative for the entire 2020 time period of documenting COVID-19 cases.

Carroll: 1 death, 11 recovered, 16 positive cases, 384 negative diagnoses.

Gibson: 1 death, 17 recovered, 38 positive cases, 800 negative diagnoses.

Henry: 0 deaths, 6 recovered, 11 positive, and 443 negative diagnoses.

Obion: 1 death, 3 recovered, 12 positive, 294 negative diagnoses.

Weakley 0 deaths, 6 recovered, 19 positive, and 381 negative diagnoses.

Madison: 1 death, 101 positive cases.

In Tennessee, there are 9,667 positive cases, 181 deaths and overall 828 hospitalized so far during the 2020 epidemic.

Shelby County has 2,296 cases, 44 deaths.

Davidson County has 2,236 cases, 23 deaths.

In the United States, there are 50,439 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 895,766 positive cases.

By comparison, the 2019 influenza season produced 24,000 to 62,000 deaths between October 1, 2019 and April 4, 2020, the last day statistics were released by the CDC.gov.