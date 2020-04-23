COVID-19 Statistics for April 23, 2020

NASHVILLE (April 23, 2020) — Tennessee Department of Health reported the first death in Carroll County related to COVID-19 on Monday.

The identity and the city of residence of the person were not released.

All area public schools are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

In Tennessee, there are 170 deaths (2 percent), 8,266 confirmed cases, 4,193 who have recovered, and 123,100 who have been tested.

Carroll has 1 death, 11 recovered, 14 positive cases, and 296 were tested. Henry County has no deaths, 6 recovered, 11 positive, and 292 tested. Weakley has no deaths, 4 recovered, 9 positive diagnoses, and 295 tested. Obion County has one death, 3 recovered, 12 positive cases, and 191 tested. Davidson County has 1,918 positive cases and Shelby has 1,950 – both with the most positive cases in the state.

White males have the highest “positive” rates with 60 percent male, and 57.6 percent white.