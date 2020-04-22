Weakley County Rehab & Nursing Center Hosts ‘Dancing with a Dino’star’

DRESDEN (March 27) — Weakley County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center welcomed a special guest Friday for “Dancing with a Dino’star.”

A friendly T-Rex (Brittany Mitchell) danced through the halls of the facility to the delight of the residents and staff.

Many of the residents and employees took a moment to watch the dino’s moves, join in with their own or just get a photo.

The event was a great antidote to the isolation and stress of the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable.