Tennessee River Jam Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Tennessee River Jam, scheduled for June 25-28, is another event or festival to add to the growing list of COVID-19 cancellations.

“Fan experience is a top concern for us, and at this time we can’t guarantee that we can provide a safe and healthy environment for the concerts,” commented Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “At times, we have to make business decisions, not emotional ones. I can honestly say we tried everything and explored all options to make this festival happen.”

The largest event of the four-day festival, Froggyfest, was projected to welcome between 3,000-5,000 guests to the Paris Landing State Park. Fans from multiple states had already purchased tickets to attend the festival.

“Given the current status and uncertainty regarding COVID-19 developments, we are forced to make the unfortunate decision to cancel Froggyfest 2020,” added Christine Hillard, president and COO of Forever Communications.

“Each year, our most important consideration is the safety of our fans, sponsors, staff and artists throughout the event. We want to offer our most heartfelt appreciation for those that worked months in advance to prepare for this year’s event including Debbie Howard, VP/GM and her staff at Froggy 103.7. Many thanks to our wonderful sponsors and the Paris-Henry County Chamber for your tremendous support, and we all look forward to planning for our next event in 2021!”

Ticket refunds will be processed within the next few days.

The World’s Largest Fish Fry in Henry County, the Strawberry Festival in Humboldt, and the Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield are among the festivals canceled for 2020. Dresden’s Iris Festival is rescheduled to begin July 4.