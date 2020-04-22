Gasoline Prices Average $1.54 per Gallon

TENNESSEE (April 20, 2020) — Tennessee gas prices fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.54/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations. Gas prices in Tennessee are 33.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.04 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $1.07/g today while the most expensive is $2.51/g, a difference of $1.44/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.07/g while the highest is $2.51/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.78/g today. The national average is down 33.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 106.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back ten years, gasoline averaged $3.74 in April 2012 and as low as $1.91 in April 2016 over the past ten years.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Chattanooga- $1.51/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.53/g.; Nashville- $1.80/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.86/g.

“With another drop in the national average from a week ago, we’ve made it eight straight weeks of decline, and for the first time in GasBuddy’s 20-year history, we have two cities that are averaging under $1 per gallon. That’s right- not a single station under $1, but the entire city average. Truly unprecedented demand destruction has been dismantling expensive gas prices everywhere,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil again at new multi-decade lows, we still have room for prices to fall nearly countrywide, though areas with lower prices will see little decline, take Wisconsin for example, while higher priced states like California have the most room to decline. With the wounds to the oil industry growing deeper, it’s becoming more likely that even after most Americans return to work, there will be a hangover to the low prices that many motorists will eventually be able to take advantage of.”