Weakley County Schools Closed for Remainder of 2019-20 Year By Editor | April 16, 2020 | 0 (April 15, 2020) Following the guidance and recommendation of Governor Bill Lee, all Weakley County Schools are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.