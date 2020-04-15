Weakley Schools Distribute Over 1,800 Meals

Weakley County Schools’ meal distribution reached more than 1,800 students on April 9. Trista Snider, Nutrition Director, praises cafeteria managers, staff, and school faculty and volunteers who are helping to make the countywide effort possible. She is also making a few changes.

After a successful pre-Easter weekend which had “all (gloved) hands on deck,” the verdict was in that staff, supply chains, and refrigeration could handle meals distributed for up to four days at a time. The test run Thursday through Sunday effort meant nearly 15,000 breakfasts and lunches had to be prepared, sacked and handed off to grateful families.

As a result of working through the long weekend’s logistics, Snider and staff determined that beginning April 21, the new schedule for meal distribution will be Tuesdays and Fridays. On April 21 and the following Tuesdays, families will receive Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday meals. On April 24 and the following Fridays, they will receive meals for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The week of April 13-17 will continue daily distribution at all 13 locations. On Friday, April 17, meals will be packed to cover Friday through Monday.

“We’ve been pleased with the success of our grab-and-go meals,” notes Snider. “Our cafeteria managers and their staffs are to be celebrated because they really are among the heroes of this crisis. And, since we will continue the two-day pick up indefinitely, I’m very grateful for their commitment and love for our students.”