Weakley County has Five COVID-19 Cases, Henry Six, Carroll Ten

NASHVILLE (April 9) — Weakley County now has five confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. Henry County has six cases and Carroll County has ten.

Tennessee now has 4,634 persons who have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. There are 94 deaths and 505 hospitalized from the virus. 59,849 have been tested in the state.

Carroll County has tested 174 persons, while Henry County has tested 149 and Weakley County has tested 127.

Nationwide, there are a total of 427,460 cases with 14,696 deaths.

In Tennessee, Shelby County has the largest number with 1,006 (20 deaths), followed by Davidson with 1,004 (13 deaths). Sumner County has the third most cases at 389, but is tied for the most deaths in the state with 20. Williamson County has 288 cases (three deaths), and Rutherford County has 203 (six deaths).

Outside of Shelby County, only two have died in west Tennessee, one each in Obion and Haywood counties.

Among west Tennessee counties besides Shelby, Madison has the most cases with 47, followed by Tipton with 39, Fayette 25, Gibson 16, Dyer 14, Carroll 10, Haywood 9, McNairy 9, Lauderdale 7, Henry 6, Chester 6, Hardeman 6, Weakley 5, Benton 4, Obion 4, Hardin 2, Henderson 2, Decatur 1. Lake and Crockett counties still have no confirmed cases.

The ages of the confirmed cases are: 0-10 years, 51; 11-20, 218; 21-30, 991; 31-40, 747; 41-50, 730, 51-60, 845; 61-70, 586; 71-80, 288; and 81-plus, 156. 22 patients have unconfirmed ages.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. Additional cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States.

Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of: fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It is ten times more deadly than influenza.