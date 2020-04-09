TDH COVID-19 Assessment Sites Open on Abbreviated Schedule for Good Friday and Saturday

NASHVILLE — Thirty-six Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 assessment sites across the state will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Area assessment sites include:

Henry County Health Department — 803 Joy Street, Paris 731-642-4025

Gibson County Health Department — 1250 Manufacturer’s Row, Trenton 731-855-7601

Dyer County Health Department — 1755 Parr Avenue, Dyersburg 731-258-731

Montgomery County Health Department — 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville 931-648-5747

Nurses at each site will conduct nasal swab collection for testing. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.

Tennessee’s rural county health department clinics will be closed for other services on April 10 in observance of Good Friday.

People in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms are prioritized for testing.

People who have suspected or known cases of COVID-19 but are not severely ill should stay home while they recover. People with suspected or known COVID-19 who have severe underlying health conditions or are older adults should contact their health care provider to ask if they have additional recommendations for care.

Anyone who develops severe symptoms should call ahead to their health care provider if possible prior to seeking care.

TDH has launched two Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Lines available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Call 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.