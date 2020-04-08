Gleason High School Holds Academic Banquet

GLEASON (February 25) — Gleason High School honored high-achieving students Tuesday with an academic banquet hosted at Gleason First United Methodist Church.

The program featured a dinner, awards presentation and remarks by guest speaker Allison Weddington Bragg, clinical pharmacy specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, assistant professor at the UT Health Science College of Pharmacy and a 2005 graduate of Gleason High School.

Awards presented included:

Top Ten seniors: Martha Nichols, Katie Freeman, Cody O’Callaghan, Lily Shannon, Lillie Freeman, Kenady Atkins, Madison Fuzzell, Haley Harrison, Claire O’Connor and Elizabeth Smith.

Top Ten juniors: Chasney Brawner, Elijah Young, Christina Henry, Caitlin Cook, Jacob Cochran, Belle Fowler, Cory Burke, Lexia Snider, Lance Montgomery and Lilly Ruesken.

Top Ten sophomores: Cameron Thompson, Kolton Crochet, Carrington Lifsey, Gracie Long, Alayna Anderson, Tallon Legens, Zanda Tipton, Isaac Denton, Zach Holland and Alex Eddlemon.

Top Ten freshmen: Sophie Wilson, Julia Lewis, Kiley Corbin, Aaron Lawson, Ava Sawyers, Lily Champion, Hallee Young, Carter Cook, Tinsley Parkins and Connor Cook.

ACT Wall of Fame Class of 2020 (28 or higher composite ACT score): Katie Freeman, Lily Shannon, Martha Nichols and Cody O’Callaghan.

Girls State Delegates: Martha Nichols, Madison Fuzzell, Haley Harrison, Kenady Atkins, Claire O’Connor and Libby Smith.

Boys State Delegates: Cody O’Callaghan and Dawson Arnold.

SCOPE Representatives: Kenady Atkins and Martha Nichols.

Woodman of the World History Award: Martha Nichols.

Senior Class President: Martha Nichols.

Student Council President: Martha Nichols.