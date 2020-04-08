Gleason High School Holds Academic Banquet

GLEASON (February 25) — Gleason High School honored high-achieving students Tuesday with an academic banquet hosted at Gleason First United Methodist Church.
The program featured a dinner, awards presentation and remarks by guest speaker Allison Weddington Bragg, clinical pharmacy specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, assistant professor at the UT Health Science College of Pharmacy and a 2005 graduate of Gleason High School.
Awards presented included:
Top Ten seniors: Martha Nichols, Katie Freeman, Cody O’Callaghan, Lily Shannon, Lillie Freeman, Kenady Atkins, Madison Fuzzell, Haley Harrison, Claire O’Connor and Elizabeth Smith.
Top Ten juniors: Chasney Brawner, Elijah Young, Christina Henry, Caitlin Cook, Jacob Cochran, Belle Fowler, Cory Burke, Lexia Snider, Lance Montgomery and Lilly Ruesken.
Top Ten sophomores: Cameron Thompson, Kolton Crochet, Carrington Lifsey, Gracie Long, Alayna Anderson, Tallon Legens, Zanda Tipton, Isaac Denton, Zach Holland and Alex Eddlemon.
Top Ten freshmen: Sophie Wilson, Julia Lewis, Kiley Corbin, Aaron Lawson, Ava Sawyers, Lily Champion, Hallee Young, Carter Cook, Tinsley Parkins and Connor Cook.
ACT Wall of Fame Class of 2020 (28 or higher composite ACT score): Katie Freeman, Lily Shannon, Martha Nichols and Cody O’Callaghan.
Girls State Delegates: Martha Nichols, Madison Fuzzell, Haley Harrison, Kenady Atkins, Claire O’Connor and Libby Smith.
Boys State Delegates: Cody O’Callaghan and Dawson Arnold.
SCOPE Representatives: Kenady Atkins and Martha Nichols.
Woodman of the World History Award: Martha Nichols.
Senior Class President: Martha Nichols.
Student Council President: Martha Nichols.

Gleason High School Top Ten seniors (L to R): Front Row — Martha Nichols, Katie Freeman, Cody O’Callaghan, Lily Shannon and Lillie Freeman; Back Row — Kenady Atkins, Madison Fuzzell, Haley Harrison, Claire O’Connor and Elizabeth Smith.

Gleason High School Top Ten juniors (L to R): Front Row — Chasney Brawner, Elijah Young, Christina Henry, Caitlin Cook and Jacob Cochran; Back Row — Belle Fowler, Cory Burke, Lexia Snider, Lance Montgomery and Lilly Ruesken.

Gleason High School Top Ten sophomores (L to R): Front Row — Cameron Thompson, Kolton Crochet, Carrington Lifsey, Gracie Long and Alayna Anderson; Back Row — Tallon Legens, Zanda Tipton, Isaac Denton, Zach Holland and Alex Eddlemon.

Gleason High School Top Ten freshmen (L to R): Front Row — Sophie Wilson, Julia Lewis, Kiley Corbin, Aaron Lawson and Ava Sawyers; Back Row — Lily Champion, Hallee Young, Carter Cook, Tinsley Parkins and Connor Cook.

Gleason High School ACT Wall of Fame Class of 2020 (L to R): Katie Freeman, Lily Shannon, Martha Nichols and Cody O’Callaghan.

Gleason High School Girls State Delegates (L to R): Front Row — Martha Nichols, Madison Fuzzell and Haley Harrison; Back Row — Kenady Atkins, Claire O’Connor and Libby Smith.

Gleason High School Boys State Delegates (L to R): Cody O’Callaghan and Dawson Arnold.

Gleason High School SCOPE Representatives (L to R): Kenady Atkins and Martha Nichols.

