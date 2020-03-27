Weakley County has First COVID-19 Case

(March 27) Weakley County, Tenn. is reporting its first COVID-19 case. According to a letter sent by County Mayor Jake Bynum, his office was informed a resident of Weakley County tested positive for the novel coronavirsu. That individual is recovering Comfortably and resting in quarantine.

Bynum said the county, city, and university leaders prepared for such an eventuality for weeks and have coordinated with local and state health departments and the healthcare community.

“In these trying times, the worst thing that we can do is have fear and lose faith. It is essential that we remember that the majority of patients, who contract the virus, have a mild course of illness and recover quickly.”

He urged residents to heed the signs and contact their local physicians or medical provider insteading of going to the emergency room without first phoning and providing a list of symptoms.

“It is personal responsibility that will slow the spread of this virus,” wrote Bynum. Scientists and healthcare experts warn us that this virus is spread through contact with infected persons. Stay home and avoid contact with others during this time to prevent potential exposure.