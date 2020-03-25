Muriell Hester 1925 — 2020

MARTIN — Mrs. Muriell Dolores Hester, 95, of Martin died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Mrs. Hester was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Henton Hester, Sr.; her son, James Arthur Hester; her parents, Michael J. Morouney and Mart Connolly Morouney.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Phillip) Sherman of Union City and Elaine (Andy) Bath of Martin; her son, Thomas Henton Hester, Jr. of Martin; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Murphy Funeral Home.