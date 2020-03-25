LINDA MILTON 1958 — 2020

Mrs. Linda Milton, 61, of Martin died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

She was born November 15, 1958 and died March 19, 2020.

A visitation with the family was Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in the Christian Life Center; 1422 Pleasant Valley Road; Union City, Tenn. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was at the church with Rev. Terry English officiating.

Mrs. Milton is survived by her husband, Steve Milton of Martin, daughter, Jodie (Jesse Ferrell) Sanks of Martin, two sons, Shayne (Valerie Combs) Sanks of Paris, TN and Toby (Kristy) Sanks of South Carolina, her mother, Peggy Geary Williams; sisters, Debbie Derrington, Cora Killebrew all of Martin, Carolyn Wallace of Union City, Cindy Tubbs of Gleason and Patty Ferguson of Dresden, and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Williams. Murphy Funeral Home.