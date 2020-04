Mr. Hoytt Lynne Phillips, 44, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his father and step-mother, Thomas Russell and Jennie Phillips of Dresden, his daughter and her mother, Jodie Lee Phillips and Jamie Dillard, his brother, Coytt (Kelly) Phillips of Martin.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ann Lowry Phillips. Murphy Funeral Home.