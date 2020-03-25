HARRY ‘MAX’ SPEIGHT 1943 — 2020

DRESDEN — Harry Max Speight Sr., 76, of Dresden died March 19, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His wishes were to be cremated upon his death.

He was born December 15, 1943 to the late Charles Harry and Rupelle Murphey Speight in Martin, He was a Church of Christ by faith and a practicing attorney in Dresden since 1970.

He is survived by his sons, Max Speight Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, Brooks Holcomb of Memphis, Brandes Holcomb of Nashville, and seven grandchildren. There will be no memorial service. Bowlin Funeral Home.