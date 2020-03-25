DON MEREDITH STEPHENS 1938 — 2020

DRESDEN — Don Meredith Stephens, 81, of Dresden, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home. A private, immediate family only, funeral service was Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 am, at Matheny Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Don was born July 9, 1938 in Waco, Texas, to the late Leighton and Doris Jones Stephens. Don was a banker, and a United States Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife, Hope Mansfield Stephens, sons, Kerry, Kelly, and Mark (Joy) Stephens, daughters Rene’ (Rick) Hansen, and Michelle (George) Brown, 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.