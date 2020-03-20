Newspaper Operations to Continue During Virus

Paywall Temporarily Removed from Websites

McKENZIE (March 20) The McKenzie Banner and Dresden Enterprise will continue publishing during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Access to the websites mckenziebanner.com and dresdenenterprise.com is free through March 31. This allows visitors to the sites to view the news without a charge for the service.

Our commitment is to you.

Staff members continue to serve you by working at the office, when possible, and/or from home. The front office of the Dresden Enterprise is closed to reduce the possibility of human contact that could spread the virus.

The phone numbers are:

Dresden 731-364-2234, McKenzie 731-352-3323 for voice.

Fax Numbers are:

Dresden 731-364-5774, McKenzie 731-352-3322.

email addresses are:

enterprise@dresdenenterprise.com

banner@mckenziebanner.com