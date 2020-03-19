Coronavirus Confirmed in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON (March 19, 4:48 p.m.) – Officials with the Carroll County Mayor’s Office informed The Banner there is one case of conoravirus in Carroll County. The County Office Complex and the Carroll County Courthouse are on lockdown.

County employees will continue to work in the two buildings.

A lockbox will be placed outside the County Office Complex for citizens to drop their payments or other information. A list of telephone numbers are also printed on the outside.

County officials did not identify the age or location of the infected person but did say there is one case of the virus in Carroll County.