Weakley County Schools Director Using Local Media and Webcasts for COVID-19 Updates

From Weakley County Schools

WEAKLEY COUNTY (March 18, 2020) – In the second day of the closure of Weakley County Schools, Director Randy Frazier continues to stress safety and adherence to social distancing recommendations. As he oversees a meal distribution program; maintains contact with principals, teachers and staff; and attempts to keep the public informed, he is turning to local media, producing webcasts, and ensuring the county website is the primary channel for up-to-date information.

“We are grateful for the cooperation of our local papers and radio for working with us to ensure our students and their families are receiving important information,” said Frazier. “We are also trying to have information available via our website that Weakley Countians can access at any time, including a video message from me each day this week.”

Among the topics covered in daily webcasts – one to the public and one with more specific details to our school board members and faculty – is the current status of the food distribution.

“We are grateful for the many offers of assistance with ensuring that our students have access to meals, but at the current time we have all locations staffed and want to follow CDC guidelines and limit the number of people at each drive-through,” he said.

“We encourage everyone to check on their neighbors and focus their attention on needs that our efforts are not geared to address such as the elderly.”

In its second day of food distribution with new sites added, the number of meals distributed more than doubled with 613 children and youth receiving 1226 meals. On Thursday the following drive-through meal distribution locations will be prepared to serve any child through 18 years of age regardless of whether they are a student of Weakley County Schools: Dresden K-8, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Sharon School, Martin Elementary, Westview, Martin Housing’s Tom and Ann Stuart Community Center, Pillowville Country Store, Sidonia Fire Department, Palmersville Fire Department, Mitchell Transport in Latham, Ruthville Baptist Church, and Jolley Springs Baptist Church in Como.

Trista Snider, Director of Nutrition for Weakley County Schools, was pleased with the growing usage of the prepared meals.

“We want everyone who would like a meal to have one,” she said. “We do want to remind those who plan on coming that state regulations require that the child be in the car for us to be able to provide the meal.”

Zoom, the video conferencing application, has allowed principals to stay on campus and meet with Frazier and staff. Frazier also has produced daily webcasts for teachers with a follow-up email to answer questions that they may have and update them on the ever-evolving situation.

Among the topics in today’s webcast to teachers was the current bill HB2818 and SB2672 that is being addressed by the Tennessee General Assembly. The bill waives state testing, teacher accountability based on testing, and the required number of days in the school calendar.

The legislation also notes that the state board of education will revise high school graduation requirements.

“The bill makes sure that no students, like our graduating seniors, will be adversely affected because of this crisis,” explained Frazier.

The bill was still in discussion as of the writing of this press release.

For more information on Weakley County Schools, visit www.weakleyschools.com.