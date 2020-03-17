Free Meals Available to Children During School Outage

Weakley County Schools is offering meals for children age 1 to 18 while schools are dismissed because of the coronavirus. Children must be present in the automobile to receive the free food. The school system is providing a complete lunch with an additional milk and a breakfast item.

The current plan, subject to change, is as follows:

Gleason, Greenfield, Dresden, Sharon and Martin have drive-through service 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week at the following locations.

Gleason, back door bus drop off; Greenfield, front door, main entrance; Dresden Elementary/Middle, back awning; Sharon, front door; Martin Elementary, side bus awning; Westview, front door.