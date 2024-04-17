Local FFA Chapters prep for annual plant sales

By Sabrina Bates

Staff Writer

Greenhouses at Greenfield and Westview high schools are bursting with color as Future Farmers of America (FFA) students prepare to open the doors to the public for their annual plant sales.

FFA members have been busy planting seeds and nurturing sprouts of hundreds of plants since winter. All of that hard work has paid off as baskets and pots are showing out with bright blooms of white, orange, pink, red and yellow.

Greenfield FFA will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The public is invited to shop at the school’s greenhouse, located behind the Greenfield High School gym. Students have prepared hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, foliage and garden vegetables.

Funds raised during the plant sale go back into the Greenfield FFA program.

The following weekend, the Westview High School will open its greenhouse to the public for a three-day plant sale. WHS FFA students have prepared more than 250 flowers, vegetable plants, foliage and bedding plants for the public to purchase.

The sale starts at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26. The greenhouse will open again on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The public has a third opportunity to shop on Sunday, April 28 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for the final day of Westview FFA’s plant sale.

Westview’s greenhouse is located behind the high school. Proceeds raised from this sale will benefit the Westview FFA program.

Sabrina Bates, sabrina@richardsonmediagroup.net