 Skip to content

Local FFA Chapters prep for annual plant sales

| |

By Sabrina Bates

Staff Writer

Greenfield FFA Plant Sale Greenhouse (preferably use this one if going in DE only)
After months of nurturing seeds, feeding sprouts and waiting for blooms to emerge, members of the Greenfield FFA are ready to share their efforts with the public. The Greenfield School greenhouse will be open to the public on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the FFA’s annual plant sale.

Greenhouses at Greenfield and Westview high schools are bursting with color as Future Farmers of America (FFA) students prepare to open the doors to the public for their annual plant sales.

FFA members have been busy planting seeds and nurturing sprouts of hundreds of plants since winter. All of that hard work has paid off as baskets and pots are showing out with bright blooms of white, orange, pink, red and yellow.

Greenfield FFA will host its annual plant sale on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The public is invited to shop at the school’s greenhouse, located behind the Greenfield High School gym. Students have prepared hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, foliage and garden vegetables.

Funds raised during the plant sale go back into the Greenfield FFA program.

The following weekend, the Westview High School will open its greenhouse to the public for a three-day plant sale. WHS FFA students have prepared more than 250 flowers, vegetable plants, foliage and bedding plants for the public to purchase.

WHS FFA Plant Sale Hanging Petunias
Baskets of petunias are full of blooms as Westview FFA students prepare for their annual plant sale, April 26-28, at the school’s greenhouse. More than 250 plants will be available for sale to the public that weekend as part of the Chapter’s fundraising efforts.

The sale starts at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26. The greenhouse will open again on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The public has a third opportunity to shop on Sunday, April 28 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for the final day of Westview FFA’s plant sale.

Westview’s greenhouse is located behind the high school. Proceeds raised from this sale will benefit the Westview FFA program.

Sabrina Bates, sabrina@richardsonmediagroup.net

Posted in Breaking News, News, School

Leave a Comment