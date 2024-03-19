Courthouse Purchases New System, Property Tax Cap, Grant for New SRO Discussed at Public Safety Meeting

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Courtney McMinn spoke on a budget amendment to put money from General Sessions funds into her budget to purchase a new system and upgrade the system to a wireless system. The projector system will be taken out and new T.V.’s for the courtroom will be installed at the courthouse and at the jail.

“This prevents the Sheriff from bringing every inmate to the courthouse at arraignments. We also use it at trial exhibits. The audio system has three microphones that are no longer working. That will replace that system that has gone out as well,” McMinn explained.

The total cost is $102,800, which McMinn explained came from her restricted funds held for her office out of costs her office collects.

“Two dollars out of every cost we collect goes into that fund,” McMinn stated.

As of Sep. 2023, the current balance was $117,537 in General Session’s and $6,894 in Circuit. It should leave approximately $20,000 in General Sessions and a little over $3,000 in Circuit after the system is paid for.

The budget amendment was approved.

Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade spoke on a grant for two more School Resource Officers for the Adult Learning Center and Dresden Middle School.

“In the beginning I was told that if you have two schools but they’re on the same property, you only get one SRO,” McDade said.

McDade explained that he spoke with some several months later that said that an SRO could be placed at the Adult Learning Center, and they received a grant and now there are a total of three SROs between the schools.

The State proposed property tax cap was discussed.

“We are hopeful that this issue will not come to fruition in this legislative session, however it is still calendared that will limit a county’s ability to raise property tax over a certain percentage amount. While we have been very fiscally conservative over the last 15 years and have not raised property tazes during that period of time, it is concerning that it will limit our ability to fund to the primary functions that we have especially if you take into account all of the things that we are required to fund. Things like schools, sheriff’s department, roads-and so that’s just an issue that we bring to you all’s attention as you have conversations that you take an opportunity in our legislatures to have individual conversations to say that’s bad business for us,” Bynum said.

The original proposal was a 2% cap on a county’s ability to raise revenue and Bynum stated that there is some talk that that cap might get raised but Bynum said any cap is problematic.