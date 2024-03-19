Controversy Ensues Over Ambulance Service Transports in Weakley County

City of Martin Ordinance, Staffing, Truck Availability Could be Part of the Issue

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

During the County Public Safety Committee meeting held March, 8 arguments ensued over ambulance service transports between West Tennessee Healthcare, Weakley County Ambulance Service and Martin Ambulance Service.

“West Tennessee Healthcare contacted our office and asked if it would be possible to have a discussion about some issues that they’re seeing related to transports, specifically the problem started most glaring, the weather event we had where we had snow and transportation was hindered,” Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said.

“Primarily the problem is that if the hospital can’t get critical patients transferred out of their facility to Jackson that also hinders their ability to intake patients that need services through the emergency department. It’s not only just the transport of those that are needing more critical access, but also been having to potentially turn citizens away that need access to the local hospital,” Bynum explained.

Kevin Decker, Administrator for West Tennessee Healthcare, spoke on the issues the hospital has been having.

“We’re seeing some delay of transfers out of our facility. We roughly run around up to 1,000 E.R. visits a month. Up to 10% of our patients have to be transferred, mainly out of Jackson. Our options now are due to a city ordinance with Martin that all of our transports from any medical facility within the city that going out, they have first call, so we call Martin EMS first for transport. Then, it picks up from there with the county and Ken Tenn and others,” Decker said.

Decker explained that they are seeing delays in transports which causes capacity issues, and they are getting backlogged and wanted to see how those problems could be mitigated.

Decker explained that it wasn’t just a one-time weather anomaly trend, but that the problem is starting to become more persistent outside of that scope.

West Tennessee Healthcare did explain that while Martin does get the first call before Weakley EMS, that the problem did not lie with a specific carrier, but that issues have been with staffing, a certified paramedic, a critical care medic, or a truck not being available. West Tennessee Healthcare stated that there was an instance of a 16-hour critical care delay to Jackson. On average it’s been a 4-5 hour wait according to West Tennessee Healthcare.

As far as a proposal to fix the issue, Decker said he didn’t know if there was a way to fix the way the current system is set up.

“We need for the system to work a little bit better so we can get patients taken care of,” Decker said.

A question was raised on why West Tennessee Healthcare was not utilizing their own ambulance service if they experienced delays instead of waiting 13 hours for a response from local services.

Decker stated that they have had to utilize their own, but always call local services first.

“There are all kinds of overlying issues, and problem number one is potentially that access to care has somewhat of a chokehold due to an ordinance in the city of Martin and maybe our inability to work through that or their inability to work through getting us. I think the biggest overlying issue is that we see this constant need for access to care and our providers not being able to do that due to a number of factors. Lack of personnel, lack of funding, and air transport not being an option due to weather,” Bynum said.

Finding a balance for critical access to get people transported is a big issue, Bynum explained.

Bynum stated that everyone involved needed to be pushed to figure the problem out.

Christy Fulcher, dispatch for Weakley County, asked if there was a way when Martin pages them when they can’t respond and when Weakley County can’t respond either, could they call the hospital and say that neither could respond instead of calling other ambulance companies to say that they couldn’t take the call.

Decker said that mutual aid is set up to work that way.

“I said I wasn’t throwing any blame around, but I will say, just based upon the conversations we’ve had today, there is some frustration in the fact that the city put in an ordinance that said we’re the very first and then which basically if there were only citizens of Martin that need the transport, that would be fine, but it’s not and so for them to say we’re first and then we can’t do it…I think more frustrating is ‘we’re first, we can’t do it it’s now your problem’ and that dispatch picked it up first. In my opinion, if somebodies going to hound that bone, then it ought to be the dispatch that picked it up the first time because they put in the rule. So, I do think there’s a conversation to be had there that they need to continue to figure out how to do that because they’re the primary transport provider,” Bynum stated.

Bynum said that they could figure out a time to get everyone in the room to have a conversation with the City of Martin regarding their ordinance.