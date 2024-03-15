Dresden Municipal Complex to be Completed by December

Shannon Taylor

Editor

A construction update on the Municipal Complex was given by Cary Henson of Henson Construction with a projected finish date of December.

Henson stated that construction has been active and ongoing.

“We’re finishing up the steel and roofing-probably about 50% and on the inside of the building we’re running all the electrical plumbing and gas lines and making good progress,” Henson stated.

During citizens input, Keely Nanney addressed her concerns regarding the construction of the new Municipal Complex possibly going over about a foot and a half onto her property.

Nanney said that she had requested a copy several times of the survey completed on the west side of the square prior to construction but has yet to receive it.

Nanney said that Dresden Mayor Maddox sent her the site plan but not the actual survey that was done prior to construction of the municipal building.

Nanney also requested the building code that the construction company is going by regarding the setoff and the setbacks regarding the construction, but instead received a zoning ordinance from City Recorder Jennifer Branscum in January.

Nanney made it clear that this was going to be her final request for these documents.

“The reason I am requesting this is because it’s my understanding that the municipal building is being built like a foot or a foot and a half on my and my husband’s property on West Main Street. I understand that Mr. Maddox wasn’t the mayor at the time of the demolition, however it was the city that did engage in that,” Nanney explained.

Nanney stated that there are no stakes at the site, only flags, but that the flags did not actually denote property lines.

Naney said that regarding the building codes, she wanted those to see what the builder is going by regarding how close they have to be to construction to the adjacent property line.

In response, Maddox said he would get with City Attorney Beau Pemberton to get a copy of the survey to Nanney as well as the building codes. Maddox said he also wanted to initiate another survey to measure those lines a third time.

Tiffani Browning of Claire Brookes Consignment Shop on the court square of Dresden spoke regarding her flower bed issues.

Browning said that everyone on the square has been trying to improve their buildings, her included, and that the flowerbed in front of her store is always overgrown with weeds.

“It just doesn’t look like it’s been very well taken care of and it doesn’t seem like anyone comes to maintain it,” Browning expressed.

Browning stated that, in her opinion, the flower bed should be mulched and maintained at least once a month.

“When you’re looking at my storefront, it matters,” Browning said.

Browning also asked the city to consider a ramp with a handrail being added by her store because the steps going up the side are way to steep.

Maddox said that he would come by the store and take a look.



During announcements, Maddox said he was asked by courthouse staff to install another, additional handicapped parking space due to the single one being occupied a lot. Maddox said staff also requested additional 30-minute parking spaces.

“We’re under advisement on that particular situation, but the handicapped

space, I think we ought to do that. In fact, we’ll probably do a little survey around and

see what happens. We need one on every side. Some of those sides, you can’t get in the courthouse in a wheelchair if you go on the back of one side,” Maddox said.

A FEMA update was provided by City Recorder Jennifer Branscum. According to Branscum, the city has only received 25-30% of the funds even though the city has projects that have been completed.

The next board meeting will be on Monday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at the Civics Center.