Dresden Garbage Collection Rates Set to Increase

Jeff Washburn

Special to the Enterprise

The monthly garbage collection fees in Dresden appear to be set to increase after the Dresden Board of Mayor and Alderman voted in February on a new contract for the next five years.

Dresden city board members voted to award a five-year contract to RaeKar, a company headquartered in Waynesboro, Tennessee that has been providing garbage collection and hauling services beginning in Wayne County of Tennessee in 2018. Tommy Legins of Martin serves as Executive Vice President of the company.

Companies submitting bids for consideration at the February meeting in addition to RaeKar were the current contractor Platform Waste Solutions (formerly Red River) which has had the Dresden waste collection contract since 2019 and Republic Services, which had the contract prior to Red River. Platform and Republic both operate landfills and have service facilities in Obion County, but are owned by out-of-state corporations.

The Dresden city board has not yet approved garbage collection fees for residential and commercial customers based upon the bid prices submitted by the contractor. The practice in the past has been to do a mark-up above the contractor price to cover the administration cost of the city in billing and collecting the monthly garbage collection fee.

Dresden also continues to be one of the owners of Tri-City Landfill along with the cities of Sharon and Gleason. This closed landfill continues to be inspected by the State of Tennessee on a regular basis even though the landfill was closed on a date approaching 30 years ago. The three cities share in the administration cost for the inspections and maintenance of the site where the landfill was located. Each of the three cities is assessed a sum as a potential liability should any hazardous materials leech from the site. Dresden maintains a special fund with a sum placed in reserve to cover that liability should it ever become necessary to address environmental issues with the former landfill.

Concerning potential rate increases for garbage collection in Dresden, Raekar bid $12.80 for residential waste collection and $14.00 for commercial waste collection using the standard carts for the first year with a three percent price increase each year through year five. Currently Dresden bills residential customers $12.00 per month and commercial customers $15.75 for one cart collection.

In the past, the mark-up for residential collection has been one dollar plus and up to two dollars mark-up for commercial. Using that as a formula, while noting that the city board has not yet voted on end-user rates, could mean that residential (one cart) collection fees could rise from $12 per month to $13.80 or more per month. Commercial (one cart) collection could potentially rise from the current $15.75 monthly fee to $16, more or less, per month. The final rates will depend on what the city board decides to apply as a mark-up for each classification of service provided inclusive of dumpsters and other services that may be provided by the contractor.

Republic Services was the actual low bidder for residential and commercial one cart collection. Republic bid $11.52 for residential service, which is $1.28 less per month than the RaeKar bid. For commercial one cart collection, Republic bid $12.49, which is $1.51 less than RaeKar’s bid. However, Republic’s bid provided for a five percent increase each year after the first year. It is worthy of note that RaeKar’s bid price for a 2 cubic yard and 4 cubic yard dumpster was slightly less that Republic’s bid, but that Republic’s bid for 6 cubic yard and 8 cubic yard dumpsters was slightly less than the bid by Raekar.

Platform Waste’s bid was the highest of the three bidders with a residential one-cart bid of $12.98 per month and a commercial one-cart bid of $16.00 per month.

RaeKar will begin providing service in Dresden on July 1 of this year.

It is additionally expected that the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be required to significantly increase the property tax rate to make payments on the $6 million loan for the construction of the new Dresden Municipal Complex beginning in the 2024-25 fiscal. No announcement has been made to date concerning what the amount of total debt will be incurred for the construction of the facility in downtown Dresden.