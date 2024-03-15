Business Spotlight Martin Vitality

Women-Owned Wellness-Focused Fitness Studio Emphasizes Community Support and Diverse Class Offerings

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

Amy McCord, along with her partner Brandi Rose, founded a fitness and wellness studio initially focused on bungee fitness, called Extreme Bungee. Amy’s background in cheerleading, gymnastics, group fitness, and yoga, combined with Brandi’s experience as a nurse practitioner, shaped the studio’s evolution towards a wellness-oriented approach. The studio transitioned from solely bungee fitness to a broader wellness focus.

“I’ve coached cheerleading, I’ve coached gymnastics, I’ve done group fitness training, I’m certified in yoga and several other things,” McCord said.

Rose was actually one of McCord’s first students.

The studio underwent a transformation to incorporate a wider range of wellness and fitness classes beyond bungee fitness. This shift was motivated by Amy’s and Brandi’s backgrounds and a desire to cater to a broader audience, emphasizing overall health, including the lymphatic system, bone density, and pelvic floor health. The studio rebranded to offer a variety of wellness and fitness classes and is now called Martin Vitality.

McCord has her naturopath practitioner certification and herbal medicine certification and she had a vision to bring more to the studio than just bungee fitness. Both McCord and Rose shared the vision of creating a wellness-focused studio while still offering root fitness, but bringing more opportunities because, “Bungee is just not for everyone,” McCord said.

With Rose’s background in cardiology and McCord’s vision for the studio, the transition went smoothly, and Martin Vitality was created.

Vitality is NOT a gym, nor are they trying to be a gym.

“We want a place for people that, if the gym’s not your thing, you can come here. If you’re not active-we can get you active. We offer a lot of unique classes that make exercising fun,” McCord said.

With small classes, extra accountability and a community-like feel, Vitality is a non-judgmental zone.

“I think, especially for women, we can tend to do too much, to overdo and actually do more damage and that’s not talked about very much, especially in the fitness world,” McCord explained.

Vitality tries to focus on what they call The Wellness Wheel, which focuses on several aspects including financial, spiritual, exercise and stress.

“We want fitness to be a part of it, but we also want to find balance in that,” McCord said.

The studio aims to create a supportive community atmosphere, offering a non-intimidating space for individuals who may not feel comfortable in traditional gym settings. This includes special programs for children, private sessions, and events like herbal tea classes to foster a sense of belonging and support. The studio focuses on building a supportive community for wellness.

The studio offers flexible membership options, including unlimited monthly memberships, class packs, and holistic wellness coaching. Classes cater to diverse needs, promoting a non-judgmental, community-oriented environment where participants can find balance in their wellness journey. Flexible membership options and a variety of classes are available to accommodate different schedules and wellness goals.

“We have a monthly unlimited membership where you also get extra accountability. You’ll meet with one of us and we do measurements, set your goals, talk to you about wellness and about living a holistic natural lifestyle and how we can help facilitate that,” McCord said.

Vitality also offers another membership where individuals can come 14 times a month that is a bit cheaper. They also offer class packs to fit the needs of any schedule and they offer holistic wellness coaching.

Plans for expanding the studio’s offerings include hosting special events like herbal tea classes in collaboration with local businesses. This initiative aims to promote wellness education and community engagement. McCord said that she would like to have tea classes, partnering with Vantage Coffee to promote their products as well.

The studio offers private sessions, private parties, birthday parties, homeschool group sessions, and more. Their schedule is out a month in advance on their website. “If something isn’t working for you, let us know,” McCord stated.

Martin Vitality can be reached at 731-201-1201 or by email at info@martinvitality.com. Their website is MartinVitality.com. The first class is completely free.

“We just want to help people and we have a passion for what we do,” McCord said.