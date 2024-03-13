Sharon Man Charged with Solicitation of Minor to Observe Sexual Conduct, and Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

On Nov. 6, 2023, Investigator Rodney Wright with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department received a Department of Children Services (DCS) complaint that a 14-year-old girl, who lives with her maternal grandmother and stepfather, Keith Reginald Bourne, disclosed that Bourne, on at least two separate occasions had asked the girl to come into his bedroom late at night with him and watch pornography on his laptop together, according to an affidavit.

The girl told him no and Bourne allegedly stated, “Come on, it will be fun!” The girl left the room and returned to her room where she locked the door to keep Bourne from coming in at night.

At least once during the same time period, the girl stated that Bourne gave her marijuana to smoke as well as offering her money to not say anything about it.

Bourne was charged with Solicitation of a Minor to Observe Sexual Conduct by asking and pressuring a 14-year-old to intentionally engage in watching pornography. Bourne was also charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor for providing marijuana to the child.

Bourne’s case was bound over on Wednesday, March 6. Attorney Martin Dunn is representing him, and the case will likely be handed down in the May Grand Jury indictments. Bourne is currently out on a bond set at $25,000.

