Laurenda Perry Charged with Two Counts of Child Abuse and Neglect

By Shannon Taylor

Editor

According to an affidavit by Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, 2024, Investigator Rodney Wright received a DCS referral alleging sexual abuse and lack of supervision on a 10-year-old female. Wright, along with DCS Investigator Mechelle Porter, interviewed the child at Gleason school where the child stated that her dad had forcibly given oral sex upon her during the summer months of 2023.

The child had disclosed to a teacher that she had been sexually assaulted by her adoptive father, Nicholas Perry and that she had told her mother, Laurenda Perry who initially did not believe the child.

At some point, a family discussion was held by Laurenda with the child and her sister where her sister stated that Nicholas had done the same thing to her.

During the family discussion, Laurenda made Nicholas apologize to the girls for forcing oral sex on them and made him promise to never do it again.

According to the affidavit, Laurenda knowingly neglected to protect a child under 18 and did knowingly neglect the children’s health and welfare by not removing them from imminent danger of it happening again.

On March 3, 2024, Wright was observing forensic interviews being conducted at the Carl Perkins Center in Martin where a 14-year-old female juvenile disclosed that sometime during the summer months of 2023, her adoptive father, Nicholas Perry, had raped her.

During this disclosure, the juvenile advised that she told her adoptive mother, Laurenda Perry that the rape had occurred via a phone call.

The juvenile continued that Laurenda advised her to go to her room and it would be addressed when she returned home.

Later on, Laurenda hosted a family discussion where Nicholas apologized for the incident.

Based on the information obtained, it was determined that Laurenda did knowingly neglect to protect the juvenile and knowingly neglected the juvenile’s health and welfare by not removing the juvenile from the imminent danger of her possibly being raped again.

Laurenda has been charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.

Nicholas and Laurenda have eight children, seven girls and one boy, in their care that are either adopted or fostered, all but one who is the biological daughter of the two, according to sources.

One source stated that Laurenda worked in the Weakley County School System at one point and an article posted on WCS’s website dated Aug. 31, 2020, titled “Covid Can’t Curb Caring,” Laurenda was mentioned as one of “83 staff members who play a part in Weakley County Schools Special Education program.” Laurenda is not currently employed by the school system according to Director of Weakley County Schools Jeff Cupples. A records request has been submitted to the school system for further details on her previous employment and the results have not yet been provided as requested.

Laurenda was booked with the WCSD on March 7 at 3:14 p.m. and released approximately two hours later.

No details are known at this time concerning her bond, preliminary hearing date or attorney retained.

Please be sure to follow The Dresden Enterprise for breaking news regarding this case.