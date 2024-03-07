Gail Rogers 44th Annual Iris Festival Citizen of the Year

By: Shannon Taylor

Editor

Springtime is blooming in Dresden and this year the Tennessee Iris Festival marks its 44th anniversary as the town celebrates The Tennessee Iris Festival: Small Town, Big Heart. For more than a week, the residents of Dresden and visitors from around the county will engage in a variety of events to mark this historic anniversary.

Each home, each business and each public building overflows with stories untold. Family roots run deep, and lasting friendships have been formed among neighbors and classmates for generations. From the excitement of the Opening Ceremonies to the nostalgia of the Cemetery Walk to the pageantry of the Parade, this season of celebration will remind festival-goers of Dresden’s storied past, honor current local servants and highlight the potential of the community’s future.

History of the festival

In January of 1980, the Dresden Business Association was discussing ways to promote business in the community. From that discussion came the idea of having an Easter Parade. Few citizens of Dresden had any experience with parades other than taking pleasure in watching them; however, by patterning their actions after the established parades in the area including the Strawberry Festival and Tatertown parades, Dresden’s first Easter parade was well on its way to being organized.

The first year’s event was a great success as Dresden native, Ned Ray McWherter, was honored as Grand Marshal. Prideful satisfaction was evident of all of the members of the Dresden Business Association. There was no delay in planning the next year’s parade. 1981’s Easter parade was made as equally memorable by Governor Lamar Alexander’s presence. Many churches joined the collection of featured floats from the previous year which included most local businesses and high school bands. In the following years, the parade continued to grow, and royalties from west Tennessee were represented in Dresden. The Prayer Breakfast was added to the events of the Easter Parade in 1982. Just a short time later, Dresden’s Easter Parade transformed into the Tennessee Iris Festival. 1985 was marked by a record-breaking number of parade entries. The Dresden Business Association, having become professional in the craft of float building, held a Float Building Workshop open to the public. That year the Iris Festival parade featured 100 entries. In the next few years, the Iris Festival grew as an Arts and Crafts Fair and Flower Show accompanied the Parade and Governor’s Luncheon.

The initial purpose of the Easter Parade and eventual Iris Festival was to bring people from outside of Dresden to visit our great town and to encourage their business here. Not only have businesses and industries shown their support over the years, but also have the citizens of west Tennessee. The Iris Festival has grown into an event anticipated and looked forward to by people of all ages. Festival time is perhaps the most special time of the year in Dresden.

Citizen of the Year:

Dresden’s Gail Rogers was selected as Citizen of the Year due to her involvement with the senior community. Rogers is dedicated to the needs of the seniors and her clients. She works long hours, holidays and weekends to plan events, meals, and activities for the seniors of our community. The committee felt she embodied the community, family, friends focus for the festival.

“I have never been so shocked in my life when Jennifer Branscum Dresden City Recorder presented me the 44th Annual Iris Festival Citizen of the Year yesterday at our Senior Center Luncheon. I am humbled and honored to receive this. I love my job and I love my seniors. The elderly are always in my heart and I love helping each and every one of them! God bless all of you,” Rogers stated on receiving the award.

Volunteer of the Year:

Lori Mathis was honored as the volunteer of the year. Mathis is extremely involved in the school system volunteering to help fill in the gaps for teachers, being a substitute, or whatever other need may arise. Mathis has filled in the gap many times for teachers that have needed to be away from the classroom.

Golden Iris:

David & Beverly Oliver are this year’s Golden Iris. They have been involved in Dresden and Weakley County in various aspects over the year.

Spirit of the Iris:

Melinda Goode was chosen as this year’s Spirit of the Iris. This award is named in memory of Bill Stallings and his love for the festival. This award recipient shows the same level of love for the festival that he did.

Grand Marshal:

Dresden Middle School and Dresden High School Cheerleaders are this year’s Grand Marshall. These young ladies put in a lot of time and effort that often goes unnoticed. They were selected based on their love for the teams they cheer for and their love for the community.

With this year’s theme, “Small Town, Big Heart,” slated for Saturday, April 29 through May 6, this year’s Festival focuses on community, family and friends.