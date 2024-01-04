Property Transfers 11/27 – 12/08/23

Robert Grissom and Janice Windle (Trustees) and Grissom Family Trust to Robert and Jeanette Grissom, District 11.

Andrea Beth Pierpoint to Alyssa Beth Hopper, District 10.

Timothy, Randall and Margie Rickman to Roy Turner, District 11.

W.G. and Vickie Maddox to PAC Farms LLC, District 17.

Mary K. Grissom to Billy and Jackie Tines, District 2.

Gregory and Steve Winston to Eunice Parrish.

Joan and Christie Haynes (Trustees) and S Joann (Trustee)

Beau and Stacey Pemberton and Terry Johnson to Katherine Capua, District 2.

Charles Maness to Patricia Maness, District 9.

Donna Rinks to The Catholic Foundation of West TN, District 2.

Don and Dori Lane to Alexander and Bentley Bapties, District 2.

Todd and Wendi Maxey to Shannon Lee, Kanyon and Shannon Blase Cashion and Bailey Estes, District 7.

Donald and Katherine Hopper to Traci Watson and Kristopher Hopper, District 7.

Gene and Sarah Tacket to James and Curtis Tackett, District 8.

Christopher Legens to Virginia Davidson, District 2.

Robbie Sullivan to Diebold Enterprises LLC, District 2.

Brittan and Aaron Knott and Brittan Sutherland to Jack Graham (Trustee), District 2.

Jon Austin Sr. to Marvin and Chyna Espinal, District 18.

Saratoga Enterprises of Tennessee to Vincent Bros Properties, District 2.

Brian Clayton, Timmy and Scott Walker to Bobby and Kathy Potts, District 4.

Mary, John and Joe Connell, Josephine Price to Scott and Leslie Avery, District 8.

William and Rachel Murray to Richard and Deborah Crossman, District 3.

Linda Berry to Anne and Scott Robbins, District 18.

Shawn, Joshua, and James Adams to Dawson Nutt, District 2.

Vincent Bros Properties LLC to Robert and Janice Rayborn, District 2.

Shawn, Joshua and James Adams to Xiangjie Zhang and Ni Qi Wei, District 2.

Shawn, Joshua and James Adams to Thomas and Lindsey Chester, District 18.

Shirley Jett to Harvel and Patricia Baker, District 3.

Derrell and Jeffrey Barker to Marlin and Karen Eicher, District 5